Accident at Brazil World Cup stadium kills three - media

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A crane collapsed on Wednesday at the construction site of a future World Cup soccer stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing at least three people and causing damage to the structure, local media said.

Newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo said on its website that three people died in the accident. A spokesman for the city fire department told Reuters there were three victims but declined to confirm any deaths.

The stadium, which was scheduled to be finished in the next month or so, is to be the site of the opening game when Brazil hosts the 2014 soccer World Cup in June and July.

Spokesmen for Corinthians and Odebrecht SA, the soccer club and the construction firm building the stadium, declined immediate comment. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Brian Winter; Editing by Philip Barbara)