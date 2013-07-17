BT , BBC to screen English FA Cup in four-year deal

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - BT will show English FA Cup soccer on its new sports channels from 2014-18 in a joint deal with the BBC, the company said on Wednesday.

The agreement adds to telecoms provider BT’s growing portfolio of sports rights as it challenges BSkyB in an area which Sky has long dominated.

BT had already taken over the FA Cup rights for the 2013-14 season after buying out ESPN’s UK business. Commercial broadcaster ITV shares the FA Cup rights under the contract that expires next year.