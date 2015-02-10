FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sky wins majority of 5 bln stg English soccer rights, BT takes rest
February 10, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Sky wins majority of 5 bln stg English soccer rights, BT takes rest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Pay-TV group Sky and telecoms firm BT have agreed to pay 5.1 billion pounds to show live English Premier League matches from 2016 to 2019, with Sky winning the majority of the games.

Following one of the most highly anticipated broadcast auctions of recent times, the Premier League said Sky had won five of the seven packages of broadcast rights, with BT winning the last two.

Sky also won the key Sunday afternoon games. The figure compares to a previous three year deal which cost the two firms around 3 billion pounds. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)

