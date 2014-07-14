FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Troubled Botev Plovdiv appoint Vutsov as coach
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Troubled Botev Plovdiv appoint Vutsov as coach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 14 (Reuters) - Financially-troubled Botev Plovdiv have appointed Velislav Vutsov to replace Luboslav Penev as coach, the Bulgarian club said on Monday.

The club turned to Vutsov after Bulgaria boss Penev left following the decision of the country’s central bank to put Botev’s main sponsor, Corporate Commercial Bank, under special supervision.

Vutsov, who turns 47 on Saturday, previously coached Sofia rivals Levski and Slavia and has a reputation for emotional outbursts and strong views.

Botev, two times champions and one of Bulgaria’s most popular clubs, finished fourth in the league last season and are in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Alan Baldwin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.