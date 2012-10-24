FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Police arrest 25 fans before Ajax-Man City game
October 24, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

Soccer-Police arrest 25 fans before Ajax-Man City game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Police arrested 25 football fans in central Amsterdam on Wednesday ahead of the Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester City, a police spokeswoman said.

The arrests took place in the early evening in the city’s red light district, a popular destination for visiting tourists, famed for its bars and legal brothels.

“Most of them were arrested for public violence,” said Marjolein Koek, spokeswoman for the police.

“Everything has calmed down now, and most of the supporters have gone to the stadium,” she said, adding that police would decide whether to bring charges after further investigation. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Justin Palmer)

