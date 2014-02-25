FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Honda Motor Co
February 25, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Soccer-Champions League disciplinary situation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Champions League disciplinary situation ahead of this week’s last 16, first-leg fixtures (all matches 1945 GMT unless stated)

Playing on Tuesday

Olympiakos Piraeus v Manchester United

Misses next match if booked: Alejandro Dominguez, David Fuster, Kostas Manolas (all Olympiakos)

Zenit St Petersburg v Borussia Dortmund (1700)

Misses next match if booked: Tomas Hubocan, Roman Shirokov, Igor Smolnikov, Hulk (all Zenit St Petersburg); Sven Bender, Robert Lewandowski (both Borussia Dortmund)

Playing on Wednesday

Galatasaray v Chelsea

Misses next match if booked: Felipe Melo, Fernando Muslera (both Galatasaray); John Obi Mikel (Chelsea)

Schalke 04 v Real Madrid

Misses next match if booked: Roman Neustaedter, Marco Hoeger (both Schalke 04) (Compiled by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)

