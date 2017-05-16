FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutors say no sign of "terrorist background" to Dortmund attack
May 16, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 3 months ago

Prosecutors say no sign of "terrorist background" to Dortmund attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - Germany's federal prosecutors' office said on Tuesday that they had not found any indications that there was a "terrorist background" to the attack on the Borussia Dortmund soccer team bus on April 11.

"Investigations carried out up until now have not given us any clues that there was a terrorist background to the attack," prosecutors said in a statement.

Letters left at the scene had suggested Islamist militants were behind the bomb attack.

Prosecutors said they believed suspect Sergei V., a German-Russian dual national who was arrested on April 21, carried out the attack "purely for monetary reasons". (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

