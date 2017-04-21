FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German police arrest suspect in Borussia Dortmund bus attack
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 21, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 4 months ago

German police arrest suspect in Borussia Dortmund bus attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - German police arrested a man on Friday who is suspected of having planted a bomb on the bus of soccer team Borussia Dortmund last week, the office of the German federal chief prosecutor said.

The 28-year old man, who has dual German and Russian nationality, is accused of attempted murder, inflicting serious bodily harm and causing an explosion, it said in a statement.

The players' bus was heading to their stadium for a Champions League match against AS Monaco on April 11 when three explosions occurred, wounding Spanish defender Marc Bartra and delaying the match by a day. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Paul Tait)

