Soccer-Aubameyang shines as Dortmund crush Galatasaray

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the first 18 minutes as Borussia Dortmund trounced Galatasaray 4-0 in Champions League Group D on Wednesday.

The Gabonese striker tapped in his first after six minutes, off a perfect pass from Marco Reus, and made it 2-0 from close range in the 18th when Lukasz Piszczek crossed from the right and found him unmarked.

Reus made it 3-0 just before the break with a brilliant long-range lob past keeper Fernando Muslera.

Substitute Adrian Ramos completed the rout with almost embarrasing ease in the 83rd, only seconds after he had come on. Dortmund lead the group with nine points to Arsenal’s six. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Alan Baldwin)