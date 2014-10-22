FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Aubameyang shines as Dortmund crush Galatasaray
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Aubameyang shines as Dortmund crush Galatasaray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the first 18 minutes as Borussia Dortmund trounced Galatasaray 4-0 in Champions League Group D on Wednesday.

The Gabonese striker tapped in his first after six minutes, off a perfect pass from Marco Reus, and made it 2-0 from close range in the 18th when Lukasz Piszczek crossed from the right and found him unmarked.

Reus made it 3-0 just before the break with a brilliant long-range lob past keeper Fernando Muslera.

Substitute Adrian Ramos completed the rout with almost embarrasing ease in the 83rd, only seconds after he had come on. Dortmund lead the group with nine points to Arsenal’s six. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Alan Baldwin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.