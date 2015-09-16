FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Muller and Goetze strike as Bayern see off Olympiakos
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
September 16, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Soccer-Muller and Goetze strike as Bayern see off Olympiakos

Graham Wood

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Two goals from Thomas Mueller and a strike from substitute Mario Goetze helped Bayern Munich kick off their Champions League campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Olympiakos Piraeus at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium on Wednesday.

Bayern controlled possession for long spells in an entertaining Group F encounter with Robert Lewandowski a constant threat before Mueller beat Olympiakos goalkeeper Roberto with what looked like an intended cross from out on the right flank after 52 minutes.

Olympiakos battled manfully in front of their frenzied supporters with Nigerian striker Ideye Brown going close on a couple of occasions.

But Marco Silva’s side could not find an equaliser and it was Bayern who struck again with two goals in quick succession in the closing stages from Goetze and a Mueller penalty as the hosts ran out of steam. (Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.