UPDATE 2-Soccer-Mueller and Goetze strike as Bayern see off Olympiakos

* Mueller scores twice as Bayern down Olympiakos 3-0

* Goetze also finds the net as Bayern score two late goals (Adds quotes)

By Graham Wood

ATHENS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Two goals from Thomas Mueller and one from substitute Mario Goetze helped Bayern Munich kick off their Champions League campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Olympiakos Piraeus at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium on Wednesday.

Bayern controlled possession for long spells in an entertaining Group F encounter with Robert Lewandowski a constant threat before Mueller beat Olympiakos goalkeeper Roberto with what looked like an intended cross from out on the right flank after 52 minutes.

Olympiakos battled manfully in front of their frenzied supporters with Nigerian striker Ideye Brown going close on a couple of occasions.

But Marco Silva’s side could not find an equaliser and it was Bayern who struck again with two goals in quick succession in the closing stages from Goetze and a Mueller penalty as the hosts ran out of steam.

The win means Pep Guardiola’s Bayern maintained their 100 percent start to the season with a sixth win in all competitions.

“We kept the ball, we created chances and we did not leave much room for Olympiakos to hurt us,” Guardiola said.

“I‘m delighted for Mueller, he has the quality to score goals like that but I‘m pleased with the whole team today.”

Olympiakos coach Silva was not convinced that Bayern were worthy winners.

“Without doubt the result was unfair on us,” he said. “The match was evenly balanced in the first half and we were also unlucky in the way the first goal was scored.”

It was the hosts who had the first clear sight of goal in the 20th minute with Felipe Pardo’s deflected cross finding Brown all alone in the area.

Yet the Nigerian’s downward header from close range lacked power and was comfortably saved by Manuel Neuer.

Bayern came close to opening the scoring six minutes later when Lewandowski’s goal-bound header was cleared off the line by Ideye and the striker was denied again on 35 minutes when Roberto showed great reflexes to parry away his first-time shot.

Olympiakos were by no means overwhelmed but Bayern continued to boss the rhythm of the match after halftime and the Germans finally broke the deadlock when Mueller’s cross beat Roberto’s despairing dive and arrowed into the top corner.

The Greek side spurned a great chance to level the scores with seven minutes remaining when Leandro Salino fired into the side netting with only Neuer to beat.

Despite further late pressure from the hosts, Bayern doubled their lead when substitute Goetze sprinted past two Olympiakos defenders and beat Roberto from an acute angle in the 89th minute.

Mueller then stroked home from the spot in the second minute of stoppage time to put the seal on the three points after another substitute, Kingsley Coman, had been fouled in the box by Arthur Masuaku. (Editing by Toby Davis)