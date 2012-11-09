FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Chelsea move into profit after Champions League win
November 9, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Soccer-Chelsea move into profit after Champions League win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Champions League winners Chelsea reported a profit of 1.4 million pounds ($2.2 million) in the financial year to end-June 2012, the first time they have been in the black since Russian Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

The profit compares with a loss of 67.7 million pounds in the previous financial year. The English Premier League club said the figures put it in a strong position to comply with UEFA Financial Fair Play rules for the coming seasons which require clubs to curb their losses. ($1 = 0.6262 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022; editing by Kate Kelland)

