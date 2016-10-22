Soccer-World Cup winning coach Lippi appointed China manager

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - World Cup winning manager Marcello Lippi has been named as the head coach of China's national team, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said on its website on Saturday.

The 68-year-old, who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, enjoyed a successful three-year spell with Guangzhou Evergrande, winning the Chinese League title three times and the Asia Champions League in 2013.

Lippi replaces Gao Hongbo, who resigned earlier this month after a 2-0 defeat in Uzbekistan dealt a further blow to the country's slim hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.