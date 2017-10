YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Paolo Guerrero snatched a 69th-minute winner as South American champions Corinthians stunned Chelsea to win soccer’s Club World Cup on Sunday.

Corinthians, who won the first Club World Cup in 2000, caught Chelsea cold when Peru striker Guerrero headed home from close range after Danilo’s shot looped up off defender Gary Cahill’s boot.