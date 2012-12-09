FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Monterrey set up Chelsea clash in Japan
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 9, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Soccer-Monterrey set up Chelsea clash in Japan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOYOTA, Japan, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Monterrey produced an impressive 3-1 win over South Koreans Ulsan Hyundai on Sunday to set up a Club World Cup semi-final against English side Chelsea.

Argentine forward Cesar Delgado scored twice in the second half as slick-passing Monterrey dominated the tournament’s first quarter-final in snow-sprinkled Toyota.

Jesus Corona opened the scoring after nine minutes, finishing a superb three-man move from close range before his back-heel fell for Delgado to tap home in the 77th minute.

Delgado smashed in his second seven minutes later to kill off the game, in which Hawk-Eye’s goal-line technology was being used for the first time, although Ulsan grabbed a late consolation through Lee Keun-ho.

Monterrey could have scored more but showed enough to suggest they will be no pushovers for Chelsea when the teams meet in Yokohama on Thursday.

Egypt’s Al-Ahly were playing J-League champions Sanfrecce Hiroshima in Sunday’s second quarter-final for the right to face Brazil’s Corinthians in the last four.

Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.