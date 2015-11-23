FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-U.S. opens Olympic qualifying bid against Costa Rica
November 23, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 2 years ago

Soccer-U.S. opens Olympic qualifying bid against Costa Rica

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Reigning Olympic women’s soccer champions, the United States, will open their bid for a berth at next year’s Rio Games against Costa Rica on Feb. 10 after Monday’s draw in Miami for the CONCACAF qualifying championship.

Eight qualified national teams were divided into two groups for the tournament, which sends two teams to the 2016 Summer Olympics and will be played in Texas with the final on Feb. 21 at Houston’s BBVA Compass Stadium.

The two finalists of the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) tournament will qualify directly to the Olympics.

The United States, who will be defending their CONCACAF title, were drawn in Group A along with Puerto Rico, Mexico and Costa Rica and will play their round-robin games at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, just outside Dallas.

Group B is comprised of Canada, Guatemala, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana. Their group games will be played at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Puerto Rico and Mexico will kick off the tournament on Feb. 10 with the U.S.-Costa Rica match immediately following.

Group B competition gets underway the next day with Guatemala playing Trinidad & Tobago, and Canada going against Guyana in Houston.

The U.S. women’s team won the Olympic title for a fourth time at the 2012 London Games, beating Japan 2-1 in the tournament final. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
