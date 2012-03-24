FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Chile says to host Copa America in 2015, Brazil in 2019
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
March 24, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 6 years ago

Soccer-Chile says to host Copa America in 2015, Brazil in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 24 (Reuters) - Chile will host the 2015 Copa America while Brazil will hold the tournament in 2019 and not the other way around as first planned, the Chilean football association president said on Saturday.

The agreement comes as Brazil faces growing criticism over its slow preparations for the 2014 soccer World Cup and gears up to host the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Another tournament inbetween was deemed too much.

“I‘m just back from Brazil where we decided to switch the dates,” Sergio Jadue told a news conference. “In 2015 the Copa will be in our country and in 2019 it will be in Brazil.”

Ten South American nations now alphabetically rotate hosting the Copa America. Chile has not held the tournament since 1991.

Uruguay beat Paraguay 3-0 to win the Copa America in Argentina last year. (Reporting by Claudio Cerda, writing by Alexandra Ulmer, editing by Mark Meadows)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.