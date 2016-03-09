Soccer-Brondby coach Frank quits, chief executive fired

COPENHAGEN, March 9 (Reuters) - Brondby coach Thomas Frank has decided to leave the Danish top-flight club after being criticised by the chairman on an online fan forum, while the chief executive has been sacked.

Frank’s departure came after local media reported that Brondby’s chairman and major shareholder, Jan Bech Andersen, had criticised him on the online fan forum SydSiden Online under a pseudonym using his son’s account.

Andersen, who owns more than 25 percent of the club, has since acknowledged he was behind the criticism on the fan forum and has apologised.

“It is no secret that the relationship between Jan and me has been strained from time to time, and after the last days of massive media attention, he and I had a talk,” Frank told a news conference on Wednesday. “Based on that talk, I have chosen to end the cooperation”.

Brondby, who had their heyday in the 1980s and ‘90s, reaching the European Cup quarter-finals in 1987, also announced they had fired CEO Soren Vadmand shortly before posting a loss of 17 million Danish crowns ($2.5 million) for 2015.

Chief financial officer Jesper Jorgensen will take over the reins as the eighth CEO in as many years.

Brondby are fifth in the Danish championship, trailing 10 points behind leaders FC Copenhagen.