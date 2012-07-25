FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-FC Copenhagen sell N'Doye to Lokomotiv Moscow
July 25, 2012 / 11:23 AM / in 5 years

Soccer-FC Copenhagen sell N'Doye to Lokomotiv Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 25 (Reuters) - FC Copenhagen have agreed to sell Senegalese striker and all-time top-scorer Dame N‘Doye to Lokomotiv Moscow for an undisclosed fee, the club said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old N‘Doye, who joined Copenhagen from OFI Crete in 2009, scored 82 goals in 150 matches for the capital side.

Parken Sport & Entertainment, which owns FC Copenhagen, said it would book a pretax gain of about 36 million Danish crowns ($5.85 million) on the sale, but chief executive Anders Horsholt said that was not the sale price.

N‘Doye will bids farewell to team mates and fans at a friendly match against West Bromwich Albion at Copenhagen’s Parken stadium later on Wednesday, the club said.

$1 = 6.1557 Danish crowns Reporting by John Acher, editing by Justin Palmer

