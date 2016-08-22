FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Soccer-Arsenal's Campbell signs on loan for Sporting Lisbon
August 22, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

RPT-Soccer-Arsenal's Campbell signs on loan for Sporting Lisbon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to additional subscribers)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Arsenal striker Joel Campbell has joined Sporting on a season-long loan, the Portuguese club said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Costa Rica international, who scored three goals in 19 Premier League games for the Gunners last season, is a versatile player who can play across the front line.

It is his fifth loan since joining Arsenal, following earlier spells at Lorient, Real Betis, Olympiacos and Villarreal.

Arsenal, who have taken just one point from their opening two Premier League games, are expected to sign a new striker before the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Clare Lovell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
