Lack of transfer activity has helped Arsenal - Monreal

(Reuters) - Arsenal’s lack of transfer business in recent years has helped the squad function as a unit because the atmosphere in the dressing-room has not been disrupted by too many changes, left back Nacho Monreal has said.

The addition of Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny last month meant Arsenal have signed 13 players who have gone on to be involved in the first-team set-up since 2013.

During this period Arsenal have won back-to-back FA Cups, and qualified for the Champions League twice, while clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United, who have brought in more players but not collected any major silverware.

“In the last few years we have played with the same players. Every summer, we have signed one, two or a maximum of three players. The team is practically the same group so that is very important,” Monreal told the club’s website (www.arsenal.com).

“It is very important the atmosphere in the dressing room. It is mandatory to have a really good relationship with your team-mates, we are like a unit.”

The North London club’s Premier League title credentials were questioned when manager Arsene Wenger failed to bring in a striker during the close season, but they are third in the table, two points behind leaders Leicester City.

Arsenal will hope to carry the momentum from Sunday’s last-gasp 2-1 league win over Claudio Ranieri’s men when they host second-tier Hull City in the FA Cup on Saturday and Champions League holders Barcelona in the round of 16 on Feb. 23.