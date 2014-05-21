Soccer-English FA imposes worldwide betting ban on players

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - All professional players in English soccer will be banned from betting on matches anywhere in the world, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

The ruling, which will come into force from Aug. 1, was ratified at the governing body’s Annual General Meeting and covers players from the Premier League down to the non-league Football Conference and its lower regional divisions.

“Participants covered by the ban will be prohibited from betting, either directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world,” the FA said in a statement.

The ban also includes betting on any other football-related matters.

“For example, the transfer of players, employment of managers or team selection,” the FA said.

FA rules currently forbid players from betting on matches in which they are involved or that they can influence.

Among players found to have breached the betting rules are Tottenham Hotspur winger Andros Townsend and Stoke City’s Cameron Jerome, who was on loan from Crystal Palace last season. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)