Soccer-Bolton Wanderers to rename the Reebok stadium
April 24, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Bolton Wanderers to rename the Reebok stadium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Bolton Wanderers will change the name of their Reebok stadium to the Macron from July as part of a new deal between the Championship club and an Italian sportswear manufacturer.

It will be the first change of name for the second tier club’s home ground since it opened in 1997, when they were in the Premier League, after the move from Burnden Park.

Under an initial four-year deal, Macron will produce the club’s match kit and leisurewear.

“This is an extremely exciting and beneficial deal for our club. We will be proud to carry the Macron brand on our stadium,” Wanderers chairman Phil Gartside told the club’s website on Thursday.

Athletic goods retailer Reebok became a subsidiary of German sportswear company Adidas in a $3.8 billion deal in 2005.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond

