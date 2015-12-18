FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hiddink in talks with Chelsea - paper
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
December 18, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Hiddink in talks with Chelsea - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Netherlands' soccer team coach Guus Hiddink drinks water before a news conference in Riga, Latvia, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Dutchman Guus Hiddink has confirmed he has held talks with Chelsea about becoming the Premier League club’s interim manager but has not made up his mind about accepting the role.

Hiddink, who performed a similar role in 2009 at the west London club, is favourite to replace Jose Mourinho who was sacked by the English champions on Thursday after Chelsea’s dismal start to the season.

“I want to gather as much information as possible. Chelsea indeed has a lousy performance and there are reasons for it,” the 69-year-old was quoted as saying by Dutch paper De Telegraaf on Friday.

“First, I want to get a good understanding of this, before I make my decision.”

On whether he would be at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s game against Norwich City on Saturday, Hiddink said: ”That (attending the game) is something the coaches do.

“Whether I go to see the match depends on my first conversation. Depending on the outcome, I will determine whether I remain longer in London to discuss the matter further.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.