Hiddink in talks with Chelsea - paper

LONDON (Reuters) - Dutchman Guus Hiddink has confirmed he has held talks with Chelsea about becoming the Premier League club’s interim manager but has not made up his mind about accepting the role.

Hiddink, who performed a similar role in 2009 at the west London club, is favourite to replace Jose Mourinho who was sacked by the English champions on Thursday after Chelsea’s dismal start to the season.

“I want to gather as much information as possible. Chelsea indeed has a lousy performance and there are reasons for it,” the 69-year-old was quoted as saying by Dutch paper De Telegraaf on Friday.

“First, I want to get a good understanding of this, before I make my decision.”

On whether he would be at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea’s game against Norwich City on Saturday, Hiddink said: ”That (attending the game) is something the coaches do.

“Whether I go to see the match depends on my first conversation. Depending on the outcome, I will determine whether I remain longer in London to discuss the matter further.”