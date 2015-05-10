FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liverpool's top four hopes all but ended with Chelsea draw
#India Top News
May 10, 2015 / 5:06 PM / 2 years ago

Liverpool's top four hopes all but ended with Chelsea draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football - Chelsea v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 10/5/15 Steven Gerrard scores the first goal for Liverpool Action Images via REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea effectively ended Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League after the newly crowned Premier League champions held them to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Liverpool welcomed Chelsea with a guard of honour but the champions were in no mood to thank them and took the lead after five minutes when John Terry headed in from a corner.

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard capitalised on some slack Chelsea defending to equalise just before halftime but Brendan Rodgers’s side failed to impose themselves in the second half.

With two games remaining fifth-placed Liverpool have 62 points from 36 matches, six behind Manchester United who occupy the final Champions League spot and have a better goal difference (+25 to +11).

Chelsea have 84 points from their 36 games, 11 more than second-placed Manchester City, who beat relegated Queens Park Rangers 6-0 earlier on Sunday.

Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
