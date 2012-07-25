FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Chelsea sign Brazilian midfielder Oscar
July 25, 2012

Soccer-Chelsea sign Brazilian midfielder Oscar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazil midfielder Oscar has signed for Chelsea, the English Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old, who is in Brazil’s Olympic squad for the Games in London, arrives at Stamford Bridge from Brazilian side Internacional.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Oscar,” the Blues announced on their official website (www.chelseafc.com).

No transfer fee or contract details were given.

The attacking midfielder, whose full name is Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Junior, has earned six caps for Brazil’s senior side.

He is expected to make his Olympic debut on Thursday when Brazil face Egypt in Cardiff.

Reporting by Mark Pangallo, editing by Stephen Wood

