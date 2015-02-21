UK police investigate second claim of racist chanting by Chelsea fans

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British police are investigating a second allegation of racism involving Chelsea fans, after a complaint that men returning from this week’s Champions League match in Paris chanted racist slogans at London’s St Pancras station.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening, the day after Chelsea played Paris St Germain, British Transport Police said.

“(We) are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a number of men, believed to be Chelsea supporters returning from Paris by train, shouted racist chants at St Pancras station,” they said in a statement.

Superintendent Gill Murray said the chants were reported by a member of the public who was disgusted by the behaviour of the men travelling from Paris Gard du Nord.

“The men shouted as they walked through the station, having alighted from the train a short time earlier,” Murray said.

The day before, supporters of the Premier League leaders were caught on camera preventing a black man, identified only as Souleymane, from boarding a Metro train while chanting racist comments before the 1-1 draw at Paris St Germain.

Chelsea, who have barred five fans from attending their Stamford Bridge ground, said in a statement after the Paris incident: ”We were appalled by what we saw.

“The club would also like to apologise unreservedly to Souleymane for the behaviour of a small number of individuals and their unforgivable actions towards him.”

British officers helping a French police investigation have released images of three men allegedly involved in the Metro incident and have appealed for the public’s help in identifying them. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Alison Williams)