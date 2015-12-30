Soccer-Former USOC director to head Everton youth academy

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Everton have appointed former U.S. Olympic Committee executive Peter Vint as director of the Premier League soccer club’s academy.

Vint was previously senior director of competitive analysis, research and innovation at USOC.

His team of sports science and medical professionals supported five national governing bodies, including USA Track and Field and USA Swimming, that won 64 medals between them at the 2012 London Olympics.

“What Peter will bring is the extra, invaluable element of performance to allow our young players and staff to become as good as they can be in their jobs,” Everton manager Roberto Martinez told the club website (www.evertonfc.com) on Wednesday.

“This club has a long tradition of being pioneering in football and so we are genuinely excited about an appointment that is progressive in the British game.”

Former members of Everton’s youth academy include England striker Wayne Rooney, now with Manchester United, and international team mates Ross Barkley and Jack Rodwell. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)