FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-I'm lucky to still be playing, says Man United's Fletcher
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 5, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 4 years ago

Soccer-I'm lucky to still be playing, says Man United's Fletcher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Darren Fletcher is lucky to be playing after chronic bowel disease threatened to end his career, the Manchester United midfielder said on Wednesday.

Fletcher was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2011 and underwent surgery in January 2013 after the condition restricted him to just 20 club appearances in two seasons.

“You can be running to the toilet 10, 20, 30 times a day and losing a lot of blood,” the Scotland midfielder told the BBC.

“I ended up in hospital a couple of times on an IV drip. Surgery enabled me to be here today. I‘m very fortunate.”

The 30-year-old added: ”The surgery was a success, I‘m better now - I‘m living a normal life and back playing football.

”I can’t have any relapses now. I‘m not going to have episodes where I get extremely ill, get taken to hospital or have a breakdown at any moment. I’ve got a routine that I stick to and it’s working fine.

“There are no guarantees with surgery but it has enabled me to be back playing for Manchester United and feeling great.”

Fletcher returned to action in December and has made eight appearances in the last two months. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.