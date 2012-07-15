Soccer-Giggs ponders coaching career after playing days end

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Ryan Giggs, who will captain the British soccer team at the Olympic Games this month, says he is considering a career in management when he finally quits playing.

The 38-year-old, who made his debut for Manchester United in 1991 and has played more than 900 games for the club, is one of three over-age players in the British team at the Games, the first international tournament he has played in.

British media reported on Sunday that he wanted to learn from Stuart Pearce and his Olympic coaching staff in the weeks ahead while he was always asking his club manager Alex Ferguson questions too.

”Coaching is something I‘m looking at more and more,“ Giggs said. ”In the middle of last season, I completed my UEFA A Licence, which was good. It’s a different side of things, completely different to being a player.

”I want to gather as much knowledge as I can and prepare myself as best as I can, if I do want to go into management or coaching.

“The Olympics is a great platform, it’s different being involved in tournament football to league football. I ask as many questions as I can at United and I’ve been the same here with Great Britain.”

Giggs is the most honoured player in English soccer with 12 Premier League title medals, four FA Cups and two Champions League medals.

He played 64 times for Wales but his country never qualified for the World Cup or European championship during his 17-year international career.