FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Wolves goalkeeper Hennessey out for six months
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
April 18, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Soccer-Wolves goalkeeper Hennessey out for six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been ruled out for some six months with a knee injury, damaging the Premier League bottom side’s already slim hopes of avoiding relegation.

“Closer examination of the problem has confirmed damage to his cruciate ligament - a setback that is set to keep him out until the autumn,” a club statement said on Wednesday.

Wolves are eight points adrift of safety with four games left this term after a dreadful run.

Wales international Hennessey, ever present for Wolves this season, has also lost any chance of being selected in the British team for the London Olympic soccer tournament in July and August. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.