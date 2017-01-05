Soccer-Struggling Hull City appoint Silva as manager

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Relegation-threatened Hull City appointed Portuguese manager Marco Silva on Thursday to replace Mike Phelan until the end of the Premier League season.

Hull are facing a swift return to the second tier after securing promotion last May.

Silva, who resigned from Greek club Olympiakos Piraeus in June after leading them to a record 43rd league title, previously coached Estoril and Sporting Lisbon.

The 39-year-old becomes Hull's third manager of the season. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin Editing by Louise Ireland)