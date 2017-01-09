FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Soccer-Man Utd's Ibrahimovic libelled by ex-athletics manager - Swedish court
January 9, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 7 months ago

Soccer-Man Utd's Ibrahimovic libelled by ex-athletics manager - Swedish court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A Swedish court found former national track and field team manager Ulf Karlsson guilty of aggravated libel against Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Monday for suggesting he used performance-enhancing substances.

The district court in Karlstad ordered Karlsson to pay a fine of 24,000 Swedish crowns for comments, at an April 2016 panel discussion, about what he called a sudden weight gain by the 35-year-old, who is Sweden's top goalscorer.

"The court's opinion is that in the context of what was said Ulf Karlsson gave the impression that Zlatan was doping during his time at (Italian club) Juventus."

Reporting by Philip O'Connor

