a year ago
Soccer-Senior Liverpool source says club not up for sale
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
August 21, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Soccer-Senior Liverpool source says club not up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The American owners of England's Liverpool Football Club are not planning to sell, a senior source at the soccer club said on Sunday, after reports that they were gearing up for the possible sale of a stake to a Chinese-backed consortium.

The source, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the subject, said there were no active discussions involving owner U.S. company Fenway Sports Group, and that the English Premier League club had received no bid.

The source reiterated the club's position that its owners would listen to any expressions of interest in Liverpool, only moving forward with the right partner.

The Financial Times reported that Liverpool's owners had hired an investment bank to advise on the possible sale of a sizeable stake to a partnership between Everbright, a Chinese state-owned financial conglomerate, and PCP Capital Partners. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
