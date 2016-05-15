Suspect explosive device at Man United stadium "not viable" - police

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - A suspect package which was subject to a controlled explosion at soccer club Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium on Sunday was an “incredibly lifelike explosive device” which was found not to be viable, police said.

Earlier the club’s English Premier League match against Bournemouth was cancelled and the stadium evacuated shortly before kick-off on police advice after a suspect package was found.

“Bomb disposal experts carried out controlled explosion at Old Trafford on what is described as incredibly lifelike explosive device,” Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

“Full assessment now concluded and found device wasn’t viable. A full search of the stadium is ongoing.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)