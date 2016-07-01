FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Man United confirm signing of Ibrahimovic
July 1, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Soccer-Man United confirm signing of Ibrahimovic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has completed his move to Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The former Paris St Germain player had revealed on social media on Thursday that he was Old Trafford-bound, but United had not confirmed the signing.

"Zlatan needs no introduction. The statistics speak for themselves," new United manager Jose Mourinho said in a club statement.

"Ibra is one of the best strikers in the world and a player who always gives 100 percent."

Details of the 34-year-old's contract were not disclosed.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

