a year ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Speculation swirls around Van Gaal's future at United
May 23, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Speculation swirls around Van Gaal's future at United

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The future of Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal remained in doubt on Monday with the Premier League club making no official announcement after it was widely reported in British media that the Dutchman had been sacked.

Van Gaal arrived at the club's training ground in the morning and reports said a statement would be made at 1200 GMT but United did not confirm that plan and the time passed without an announcement.

Speculation has been rife since United's victory in the FA Cup final on Saturday that Van Gaal would be fired and replaced this week by Portuguese Jose Mourinho.

Editing by Ed Osmond

