Man Utd shares briefly open up in Frankfurt on reports of Mourinho hire

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Shares in English soccer club Manchester United opened higher on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Monday, following media reports over the weekend that Jose Mourinho would be appointed as the team's next manager.

The club's Frankfurt-listed shares briefly opened up 2.4 percent, before then slipping back by around that same amount.

Manchester United's main stock market listing is in New York , although it has a secondary, and less widely traded, share listing in Frankfurt.

Manchester United's shares closed up 2.4 percent in New York on May 20.