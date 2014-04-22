UPDATE 1-Soccer-Van Gaal installed as favourite to replace Moyes

* Van Gaal favourite to succeed Moyes

* Klopp rules himself out

* Giggs odds shorten after named in interim role (Updates with Klopp comment)

April 22 (Reuters) - Netherlands head coach Louis Van Gaal was quickly installed as the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed David Moyes as Manchester United manager after the English Premier League club announced the end of the Scot’s ill-fated spell in charge on Tuesday.

Van Gaal, who has coached Barcelona, Ajax Amsterdam and Bayern Munich in a distinguished career, has already said he will step down from the national team after the World Cup in July and had been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

But the 62-year-old was priced as short as 7/4 with some British bookmakers to move to Old Trafford after Moyes was shown the door with the defending champions seventh in the table, 23 points behind leaders Liverpool with four games remaining.

Borrusia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp was the widespread second favourite to replace Moyes, who signed a six-year contract when he took over from Alex Ferguson in the close season.

The 46-year-old German was 9/2 before his price drifted after he ruled himself out of contention to become the first manager from outside Britain or Ireland to take charge of United.

“Man United is a great club and I feel very familiar with their wonderful fans. But my commitment to Borussia Dortmund and the people is not breakable,” he told the Guardian newspaper.

That news shorted the odds of United’s 40-year-old midfielder and assistant coach Ryan Giggs, who the club confirmed has taken over on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Giggs was priced at 6/1 to become United’s next permanent manager.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, who has led the Spanish side to top of the La Liga table and a Champions League semi-final this season, was fourth favourite alongside Ferguson, who enjoyed 26 trophy-laden years in charge before retirement in May.

Ferguson’s former assistant and now Iran boss Carlos Queiroz was priced at 16/1 with ex United players Eric Cantona and David Beckham rated at 250/1 longshots.

The new manager needs to undertake a major rebuilding job at the club, having to replace a large number of ageing players while facing at least a season without Champions League football. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O‘Brien)