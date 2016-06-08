FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 8, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Soccer-Defender Bailly signs for Man Utd on a four-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Central defender Eric Bailly has joined Manchester United from Spanish side Villarreal on a four-year contract with the option to extend for a further two years, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Bailly, who has 15 caps for Ivory Coast, made 47 appearances for Villarreal after joining in 2015. The 22-year-old becomes the first signing for manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

“I want to progress to be the best that I can be and I believe working with Jose Mourinho will help me develop in the right way and at the right club,” Bailly said.

“I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and to starting this new chapter of my life.” (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)

