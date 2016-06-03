Soccer-Giggs to leave United to pursue management job - report

June 3 (Reuters) - Ryan Giggs will leave Manchester United in the close season to explore opportunities in management away from the club, Sky Sports reported on Friday, citing sources.

Giggs has been at United for 29 years and served as interim player-manager when David Moyes was sacked in 2014 and as an assistant coach under Louis van Gaal.

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who was announced as Van Gaal’s replacement last week, is bringing his own management team to Old Trafford with his long-time assistant Rui Faria set to take up the role that Giggs has filled.

The Welshman is currently on holiday in Dubai and is scheduled to return to England at the weekend. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)