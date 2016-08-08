FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
August 8, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

Soccer-Pogba joins United from Juventus for world record fee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - France midfielder Paul Pogba has rejoined Manchester United from Italian champions Juventus on a five-year contract for a reported fee of 89 million pounds ($115.98 million), the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who played at Euro 2016, joined Juve from the Old Trafford club in 2012, having come through Le Havre's youth system before moving to United's academy in 2009.

Although no financial details were released, British media reported that United agreed to a world record fee, eclipsing the amount Real Madrid paid to sign Wales midfielder Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

$1 = 0.7673 pounds Writing by Ken Ferris; Addditional Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar; Editing by Ed Osmond

