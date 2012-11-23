FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Soccer-English Premier League does first TV deal in Myanmar
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 23, 2012 / 5:36 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Soccer-English Premier League does first TV deal in Myanmar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The English Premier League has become the latest business to profit from the easing of trade sanctions with Myanmar by agreeing a three-year TV rights deal in the Asian country.

The rights have been bought by locally owned SkyNet, the biggest pay TV company in the former British colony.

“Despite intense competition from international companies SkyNet is delighted to be able to offer the world’s most followed football league to its viewers,” SkyNet Managing Director Daw Myint Myint Win said in a statement.

Some commentators say the overall value of Premier League TV rights - foreign and domestic - could top 5 billion pounds ($8 billion) for the three seasons starting in 2013-14. ($1 = 0.6246 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Mark Meadows)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.