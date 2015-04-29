FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-No bottle? Rotherham break out the bubbly
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 29, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Soccer-No bottle? Rotherham break out the bubbly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Rotherham United players looked forward to a week of champagne celebrations on Wednesday after a jibe about lacking ‘bottle’ left relegated rivals Millwall with a bitter taste.

Rotherham beat Reading 2-1 on Tuesday to secure their Championship survival in a game that condemned Millwall to the third tier of English soccer.

“A Millwall player said we’ve not got bottle. I’ve got 12 bottles of pink finest Champagne and we’ll be drinking them for about a week,” manager Steve Evans told the BBC.

“Look forward to League One, son, and keep your trap shut,” he added.

Millwall striker Lee Gregory had been quoted earlier in the week as saying he hoped Rotherham would lose to Reading and then “bottle it” on the last day of the season against Leeds United to ensure Millwall stayed up.

Rotherham had been plunged into the relegation battle after being docked three points last week for fielding an ineligible player. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.