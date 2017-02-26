FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
February 26, 2017 / 6:41 PM / 6 months ago

Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

With extra time looming the Swede nodded Ander Herrera's cross past goalkeeper Fraser Forster to score his 26th goal of the season in all competitions and secure Jose Mourinho's first trophy since the Portuguese coach took charge.

United had taken a 2-0 lead with Ibrahimovic's free kick and Jesse Lingard's shot but Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini's double either side of halftime breathed life into the showpiece match leaving the stage set for the Swede to snatch the winner. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

