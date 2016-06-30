FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Soccer-Favourite Southgate 'does not want England job'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
June 30, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Soccer-Favourite Southgate 'does not want England job'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Gareth Southgate, the bookmakers' favourite to be the new England manager, does not want the job either on a temporary or permanent basis, the BBC reported on Thursday.

England's Under 21 manager had been widely tipped to teke over on a temporary basis while the Football Association conducts a review of England's failure at Euro 2016 and looks for a permanent successor to Roy Hodgson, who quit on Monday.

But the BBC said the England job "is not what Southgate wants at this stage" either on a permanent or temporary basis.

Southgate, however, remains favourite at 5-1 with bookmakers William Hill. Former England coach Glenn Hoddle is 11/2 with U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann at 7/1, coming in from 25/1. Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger is 12/1.

England went out of Euro 2016 in the second round after a 2-1 defeat by Iceland.

Reporting by Neil Robinson. Editing by Adrian Warner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.