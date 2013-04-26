FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Man United, Liverpool fans move to protect historic homes
April 26, 2013

Soccer-Man United, Liverpool fans move to protect historic homes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Supporters of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool took action on Friday to ensure their clubs remained at their historic homes of Old Trafford and Anfield.

Fans have applied to their local councils to register the two grounds as “Assets of Community Value”. If approved, the designation would give the fans’ groups the right to bid for the land if the clubs ever tried to sell up.

“Anfield is an important part of our club and the community. We have to ensure that remains and safeguard it, ensuring it can continue to always be integral to the local community,” said Paul Martin, a spokesman for Liverpools fans group, Spirit of Shankly.

Liverpool have played at Anfield since they were formed in 1892. The club have abandoned plans to move and are planning a major redevelopment of the ground.

United played their first game at Old Trafford in 1910, losing 4-3 to northern rivals Liverpool. United have the biggest ground in the Premier League and have no plans to move.

