FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Swansea recall Barrow from Blackburn loan spell
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Soccer-Swansea recall Barrow from Blackburn loan spell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Swansea City have recalled winger Modou Barrow from his loan spell with Championship side Blackburn Rovers, the Swans said on their website on Tuesday.

The Gambia international moved to Blackburn on a three-month deal in August, but is now back training with manager Garry Monk’s squad following Nathan Dyer’s deadline day season-long loan switch to Leicester City.

The Swans also lost in-form winger Jefferson Montero to injury and his replacement Wayne Routledge was far from convincing in their 2-1 win over Manchester United on Aug. 29.

Fourth placed Swansea resume their league duties when they travel to Vicarage Road to face a promoted Watford, who currently sit 17th in the league table, on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.