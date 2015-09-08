Soccer-Swansea recall Barrow from Blackburn loan spell

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Swansea City have recalled winger Modou Barrow from his loan spell with Championship side Blackburn Rovers, the Swans said on their website on Tuesday.

The Gambia international moved to Blackburn on a three-month deal in August, but is now back training with manager Garry Monk’s squad following Nathan Dyer’s deadline day season-long loan switch to Leicester City.

The Swans also lost in-form winger Jefferson Montero to injury and his replacement Wayne Routledge was far from convincing in their 2-1 win over Manchester United on Aug. 29.

Fourth placed Swansea resume their league duties when they travel to Vicarage Road to face a promoted Watford, who currently sit 17th in the league table, on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)