Soccer-Manchester Utd Facebook page gives fans history lesson

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - English Premier League champions Manchester United have set up a page on Facebook showcasing the history of the most successful club in English soccer.

The new format shows fans a timeline going back to the formation of the club in 1878 when they were known as Newton Heath LYR (Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway).

“Manchester United is proud to be one of the first global brands launching a new Facebook Page,” said Commercial Director Richard Arnold.

United, who have won the English league title a record 19 times, have a global following estimated at more than 300 million people.