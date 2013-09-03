FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Manchester United sign Fellaini from Everton
September 3, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Manchester United sign Fellaini from Everton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Manchester United have signed Everton’s powerful Belgium forward Marouane Fellaini for 27.5 million pounds ($42.80 million), the Merseyside club said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

Fellaini, 25, was linked with a move to the Premier League champions throughout the transfer window although United’s former Everton manager David Moyes left it until just before the deadline on Monday to land one of his main transfer targets.

Belgium allowed Fellaini to delay joining up with their squad for the World Cup qualifier away to Scotland on Friday and was reported by British media to have handed in a transfer request in an effort to push through a move to United.

United had also pursued the Merseyside club’s England left back Leighton Baines but failed last month with a joint bid for the pair which Everton described as “derisory and insulting”.

Fellaini, who moved to Goodison Park from Standard Liege for 15 million pounds in 2008, had a contract until 2016.

